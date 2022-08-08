Mexican Caribbean State Adding Sargassum Barriers
Government officials from one Mexican Caribbean state announced that anti-sargassum barriers were finally being installed in Tulum.
According to RivieraMayaNews.com, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez revealed around 600 meters of barriers were installed off the coast of Tulum, with another 1,700+ meters to be put in place over the next eight to 10 days, depending on the weather.
The first of eight amphibious bands to stop the stinky seaweed were acquired and installed by the Secretary of the Navy. The government plans to install the barriers in places where sargassum accumulates and use the structures for immediate collection.
Joaquin Gonzalez said two of the approved amphibious bands have been assigned to Cancun, two to Playa del Carmen, two to Cozumel and another to Mahahual.
While many destinations have reported an influx of seaweed since earlier this year, Secretary of the Navy Admiral Alejandro López Zenteno told the Riviera Maya news that “the current climatic conditions have created a decrease in sargassum reaching state beaches.”
In addition to the barriers, a sargassum vessel was added to the region to aid in the cleanup.
In June, the hotel industry along the Caribbean coast of Mexico called on the federal government to step up its sargassum collection efforts to avoid causing tourists to leave the region due to poor conditions.
TravelPulse Mexico reported that the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association’s president Jesus Almaguer said he believes the government can do more to contain the arrival of the stinky seaweed.
