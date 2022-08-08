Last updated: 02:53 PM ET, Mon August 08 2022

Mexican Caribbean State Adding Sargassum Barriers

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 08, 2022

Sargassum in Mexico
Sargassum seaweed on the beach in Mexico. (photo by Eric Bowman)

Government officials from one Mexican Caribbean state announced that anti-sargassum barriers were finally being installed in Tulum.

According to RivieraMayaNews.com, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez revealed around 600 meters of barriers were installed off the coast of Tulum, with another 1,700+ meters to be put in place over the next eight to 10 days, depending on the weather.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
sustainable travel

Tax Credits on Sustainable Airline Fuel Part of Latest Bill...

Sydney, Australia, The Rocks, TTC Tour Brands

TTC Tour Brands Support Indigenous Tourism with 'Make...

Lightning strikes over Denver’s Centennial Airport.

Weather Rather Than Staffing Shortages Causing Weekend Air...

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER

American Airlines Makes Minor Cutbacks To Fall Schedule

Ocean Edge Resort & Club, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

How To Make the Most of Your Time in Cape Cod

The first of eight amphibious bands to stop the stinky seaweed were acquired and installed by the Secretary of the Navy. The government plans to install the barriers in places where sargassum accumulates and use the structures for immediate collection.

Joaquin Gonzalez said two of the approved amphibious bands have been assigned to Cancun, two to Playa del Carmen, two to Cozumel and another to Mahahual.

While many destinations have reported an influx of seaweed since earlier this year, Secretary of the Navy Admiral Alejandro López Zenteno told the Riviera Maya news that “the current climatic conditions have created a decrease in sargassum reaching state beaches.”

In addition to the barriers, a sargassum vessel was added to the region to aid in the cleanup.

In June, the hotel industry along the Caribbean coast of Mexico called on the federal government to step up its sargassum collection efforts to avoid causing tourists to leave the region due to poor conditions.

TravelPulse Mexico reported that the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association’s president Jesus Almaguer said he believes the government can do more to contain the arrival of the stinky seaweed.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Rapa Nui, Chile, Chilean Polynesia, Easter Island

Rapa Nui Reopens to Travelers

Chile

How To Make the Most of Your Time in Cape Cod

Taste Champion Wines and Distillates in Mexico City

Discovering a Caribbean Treasure in Barbados

gallery icon The Most Popular Destinations With No COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS