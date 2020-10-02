Last updated: 08:14 PM ET, Fri October 02 2020

Mexico Approves Bill to Fine Hotels for Denying Public Beach Access

Mexico’s senate approved a bill that would fine property owners – including hotels – up to $47,200 for denying the public access to public beaches, according to the Mexico Daily News.

The bill is now awaiting the endorsement of Mexico President Lopez Obrador.

The issue of the public being denied access to beaches began to pick up speed in tandem with the pandemic.

Upward of 1,000 people protested the public beach issue outside a Playa del Carmen beach club in February. Soon thereafter, a couple was arrested for not buying food or drink at the club.

“The restriction of access to beaches ... by owners of properties adjacent to the federal maritime land zone represents an act of discrimination against citizens,” said Senator Monica Fernandez.

Said Senator Antonio Garcia: “We’re guaranteeing the right to recreation and also strengthening the tourism industry. ... The tourism industry is the sector that has been hit the hardest by the pandemic; more than 10,000 small businesses have closed ... due to a lack of economic activity."

The government has warned hotel owners in the past that their properties could be closed if they don't comply with these orders.

