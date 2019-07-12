Mexico Introduces New Council of Tourism Diplomacy
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 12, 2019
After the dissolution of the Mexico Tourism Board, the government announced it has organized the Council of Tourism Diplomacy to plan, design and implement promotion strategies at the international level.
During a ceremony led by Mexico Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon and Secretary of Tourism Miguel Torruco Marques, the collegiate tourism body was introduced to help boost the number of visitors arriving in the country.
The Council of Tourism Diplomacy will consist of 28 leading entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, industry experts and Mexican representatives from around the world. While the Ministry of Tourism will focus on policies for the government, it will be the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that promotes the nation in international markets through embassies and consulates.
The purpose of the Council of Tourism Diplomacy will be to increase tourism in Mexico and portray the country’s image in a positive light. In addition, the group will work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to defend the interests and prestige of the nation.
Secretary Marques said that through the first five months of 2019, 18.2 million international tourists arrived in Mexico, which was a 5.9 percent increase over the same period of 2018. Tourism also contributed $10 billion to the economy during the same period, a 15.4 percent increase.
While the increasing numbers are promising, the Council of Tourism Diplomacy is being implemented to maximize Mexico’s potential as a tourism powerhouse.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS