Mexico Travel: Tips for Safe Travel in Mexico City
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes August 02, 2022
Like all major capitals on the planet, Mexico City has lights and shadows in terms of the treatment of tourists or business travelers.
While it is true that spending a few days in the Aztec capital is the most fun and interesting, due to its great offering of museums and typical places to visit and learn about its great culture, it is also true that we always have to be vigilant to avoid that someone takes advantage of us and intends to overcharge us or that we are exposed to walk, without knowing, in unsafe places where we can suffer the theft of our money or belongings.
Since Mexico City is one of the largest in the world, the distances to travel are generally very long, so it is necessary to use a means of transport, and we must ensure that it is safe, efficient, and does not cost us too much.
The tips that we can share start from the arrival at the airport where there is a wide range of brands of taxi companies offering to transport us to our hotel; these are very reliable transfers from a safety point of view and, as far as cost is concerned, most offer similar rates, but it is suggested to ask the price to compare before deciding on any.
It should be noted that a good option is to request service on the Uber app that in Mexico City has many units that provide reliable and safe service. In case of requesting it at the airport, you have to make sure that you give the appropriate information of the door where you want to be picked up and always enable the locator option that presents the platform display. The driver almost certainly does not speak any English, but that doesn´t matter because all the necessary information is at hand in the app.
Once you get to the hotel and head somewhere, always use the Uber service or the controlled taxis at the hotel entrance. Keep in mind that these taxis are much more expensive, sometimes ridiculously expensive, although they are very safe and the driver speaks a little more English. What is completely unthinkable is to take a cab from those who pass freely on the street because they don’t guarantee any security for the customer. This type of transport should be avoided at all costs, even if it means important savings.
For example, if you want to visit the Museum of Anthropology of Mexico City, one of the most important in the country, a must for all those who want to know more about the culture of this splendid country, a safe and fun option is to do it on board the Turibus, a double deck bus that offers several routes throughout the city with free getting on and descents and fixed fare during the day. For example, the user comes down to one site, visits a place somewhere around, and with the same ticket can reboard and continue with the tour.
This service has information in English, among other languages, about the points of interest that are traveled along the route and offer a brochure of information about restaurants and bars that are located in the different areas that transit. While this is a very safe service for the visitor, it should be noted that you should never lose sight of your wallets and belongings. Don't be too confident even if you feel very safe.
If you prefer to go on walking tours and enjoy the attractions of the city or go to shopping areas and restaurants, the recommendation is to do it in the daytime. Always avoid walking at night, even if the distance you plan to walk is short. For example, when leaving for dinner at night, you never have to venture for a walk even if your hotel is a few blocks away. Always do it in a controlled taxi or with a transport app.
These are some of the tips to consider to enjoy the great attractions that Mexico City offers its visitors. Avoid a bad experience due to overconfidence. Always remember that it is better to exaggerate precautions and not suffer unpleasant consequences.
Should help be needed, the U.S. Embassy is always available to assist citizens by calling 844-528-6611 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., (except for U.S. and Mexico holidays), and for after-hour emergencies: 1-844-528-6611.
