Mexico Welcomed 12 Million International Air Travelers So Far in 2022
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 30, 2022
Government officials in Mexico announced that over 12 million international tourists arrived via commercial airline through the first seven months of 2022.
According to The Riviera Maya News, Mexican Secretary of Tourism Miguel Torruco Marques revealed that 12,191,000 international travelers arrived in the country by air between January and July, a 70.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021.
Torruco Marques said that 9.4 million of the arrivals were from the United States, Canada and Colombia, a 59.1 percent increase over last year and a 10.7 percent increase compared to 2019.
The Secretary of Tourism also revealed that Cancun International Airport welcomed the most international travelers through the first seven months of the year, followed by Mexico City International Airport and Los Cabos International Airport.
The three facilities hosted 9,420,000 of the arriving international tourists.
As for 7,968,000 American travelers who visited Mexico so far this year, the total was a 40.9 percent increase from the same seven-month period in 2021 and a 19.9 percent increase over pre-pandemic totals.
Last week, officials revealed Mexico's tourism sector employed a total of 4.49 million people during the second quarter of 2022 and now exceeds the pre-pandemic record of 4.487 million. This latest record represents an increase of 2.5 percent over the previous quarter.
In July, Torruco Marques announced that Mexico hosted more than 25 million international visitors over the first five months of 2022. The 25.4 million travelers were short of the 40.5 million who traveled to the country during the same period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019 but up 25.9 percent over 2021.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Extend Your Summer With Princess Resorts in the Canary Islands
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS