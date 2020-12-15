Miami Beach Entices Visitors to Take ‘Workcations’ in 2021
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti December 15, 2020
Florida’s famed Miami Beach has joined the growing list of tourism destinations that are promoting longer-term stays for guests to capitalize on the remote-work and -schooling and schooling opportunities born out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether it’s singles, couples or families with kids enrolled in virtual classes, Miami Beach offers the ideal setting for an extended “workcation”, one of the main travel trends heading into 2021. An award-winning destination with enviable, year-round warm weather, a lively beach scene, endless outdoor activities, acclaimed culinary experiences and celebrated hotels, Miami Beach is poised to become the go-to city for extended stays next year.
"We know many are looking for unique ways to experience new destinations while continuing to work and study as we look ahead to a new year. Miami Beach, a beautiful destination, provides world-class hotels and resorts, unparalleled arts and culture and a variety of activities suited for anyone interested in staying a bit longer and making Miami Beach their home away from home," said Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our city's signature hotels recognize the desire for change and the flexibility remote working now provides and are dedicated to offering incentives and discounts to deliver on traveler demands."
Guests can escape their played-out work-from-home routines and experience inspiring coastal views, break for al-fresco lunches, and balance their work life with invigorating activities like yoga, paddle-boarding, kayaking or parasailing. Several of the destination’s signature hotels are offering longer-stay packages to entice “workcationers” to immerse themselves in the Sunshine State.
—Fontainebleau Miami Beach: One of the area's most notable hotels, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, has created an assortment of Extended Stay Packages, offering special pricing on stays of 15 days or more, and up to 90-plus days. Extended Stay Packages also come with resort credit perks, ranging from $100 to $500.
—The Ritz Carlton South Beach: The Ritz South Beach invites discerning guests to pair their remote work with spectacular ocean views and incredible service. Workcationers can book the ‘Stay Longer With Us’ package to enjoy 20 to 40 percent off stays of four or more consecutive nights. Select rooms and suites are available starting at $299 per night and the offer is valid through March 31, 2021. Upon request, hotel staff will even set up a full remote-work or classroom space upon guests’ arrival.
—Shelborne South Beach: Shelborne South Beach invites guests to come soak up the South Beach experience during their remote-work downtime. The hotel's ‘Family Fun & Getting School Work Done’ package features complimentary access to Shelborne's classroom-style private room for remote learning, high-speed WiFi and wireless capabilities, complimentary classroom snacks, and an "after school" complimentary cabana when it’s time to wind down the day.
A number of area restaurants, local businesses and cultural centers will also be enhancing their experiences for visitors in 2021, including The Bass Museum's new installation, titled 'Agua Dulce', which will expand its current ‘Art Outside’ initiative by adding over 1,000 live plants to support its mission of promoting healing via artwork.
"As travelers make plans for 2021, we look forward to welcoming visitors as they turn traditional vacations into a ‘workcations’ in Miami Beach," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "The approaching New Year allows us to provide new experiences within the travel and tourism industry and our coveted destination is the perfect backdrop for work and play."
