Military, Police Keeping Cancun Travelers Safe During Busy Spring Break
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood March 29, 2022
As part of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo’s efforts to protect tourists during the busy spring break period, military personnel and municipal police have stepped up their patrols throughout Cancun.
According to the Riviera Maya News, uniformed soldiers and police officers increased their presence on Saturday in the Cancun Hotel Zone as a massive number of spring break travelers continued arriving in the region for warm-weather vacations.
The security personnel roamed the busy streets of the hotel zone where the most popular clubs, restaurants and shops are located, with officers in plain sight until the roads were emptied early Sunday morning.
The increased presence of soldiers and police officers is part of Cancun’s Safe Beach Program and the Red Circle operation, which is part of the region’s larger effort to thwart criminal acts.
As a result, there were no reports of criminal incidents during the busy weekend.
Earlier this month, officials from the Cancun International Airport reported a surge in air traffic as spring break travelers begin heading to warm-weather destinations.
Cancun was prepared for the busy spring break influx of travelers, as the Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) revealed last month that while the number of people visiting the city would rise, the totals would most likely not meet or exceed pre-pandemic levels.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience South Florida Like a Local at Trump International Beach Resort
For more information on Cancun
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS