Cancun Airport Busy With Spring Break Travelers, New Routes Added
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 12, 2022
Officials from the Cancun International Airport have reported a surge in air traffic as spring break travelers begin heading to warm-weather destinations.
According to the Riviera Maya News, the Southeast Airport Group (ASUR) is reporting the Cancun airport started a busy weekend with 559 flights on Friday, connecting the city to 67 destinations.
ASUR reported that 202 of Friday’s flights were international arrivals, while another 78 were domestic. Tourists arrived from several international destinations, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, England, Sweden and more.
The remaining 201 flights departed from Cancun International en route to key destinations, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Edmonton, Istanbul, Stockholm, Philadelphia, Frankfurt, Guatemala, Houston, Havana, Lansing Las Vegas and more.
In addition to the rising number of arrivals and departures, the Cancun airport also announced it would welcome Sun Country Airlines to its portfolio with the addition of nonstop service to and from Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, starting on June 1.
Last month, officials in Cancun predicted that while the number of travelers visiting the city would rise for spring break, the numbers would most likely not meet or exceed pre-pandemic visitor levels.
Ahead of the spring break rush, the United States Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) issued a travel advisory for Americans planning travel to Mexico, saying they should be “aware of the rampant crime in Mexico, including the risk of robbery, sexual assault and illegal drug use, even in popular tourist destinations.”
