Millennial Travel Forum Antigua Kicks Off; Meet the Agents
Destination & Tourism Elite Island Resorts Joe Pike December 10, 2019
With the third Millennial Travel Forum slated to kick off Tuesday, December 10 in Antigua, TravelPulse reveals the names of the 14 agents slated to attend.
To follow their journey, we have included a short bio of each travel advisor and their Instagram handles.
The Millennial Travel Forum, which takes place in Antigua from today through December 14, was first launched by travAlliancemedia last year to showcase millennial travel agents as the industry’s real influencers.
The inaugural Millennial Travel Forum took place in Barbados in December of last year. The domestic debut of the forum took place in Los Angeles earlier this year.
The third installment is co-sponsored by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and Elite Island Resorts. The agents will be hosted at the Pineapple Beach Club.
For the Millennial Travel Forum (MTF) Antigua, agents were personally invited by the ABTA through an application process that centered around such criteria as sales volume, familiarity with the destination, and both the number and quality of the advisors’ social media followers.
The program in Antigua will showcase all the island has to offer to millennials, as well as Elite Island Resorts' top hotels in Antigua, including the new Hammock Cove Resort & Spa, Galley Bay Resort & Spa, the St. James Club & Villas and the Verandah Resort & Spa.
After learning about the destination’s and hotels’ top selling points for millennials, the agents will share their advice on pitching Antigua and Elite Island Resorts during a filmed roundtable discussion at Galley Bay Resort & Spa.
Meet the Agents
Bailie White, owner of BE the Travel in Nashville
Bailie White’s agency, BE The Travel, which was founded in 2018, serves travelers across the United States and specializes in four- and four-star, tailor-made itineraries catered to each individual client.
White was one of the top two sellers of the inaugural Millennial Travel Forum in Barbados. In fact, White has sold more than 10 total trips to Barbados since the MTF Barbados concluded just one year ago.
“Being a millennial, I know all about Instagram Influencers. They’re all over the place. My feed is flooded with them,” she said. “I feel so confident that the true travel influencers are travel advisors, not the Instagram models. Me, my teammate, and so many of my millennial travel advisor friends find that so many of our clients source from social media. We may not get hundreds of thousands of likes, but I guarantee you we’re the ones that book and sell hundreds of thousands of travel dollars.”
And to see how White presents Antigua and Elite Island Resorts to her social media followers, be sure to check out her time at the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua by searching @bethetravelgram and @bayyyywhite on Instagram, and by using hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Stephen Scott, owner of Travel Hub 365 and an advisor with Protravel International in Chicago
As a member of Protravel International Agency, Stephen Scott builds the brand, Travel Hub 365, where he is the CEO and founder. At Travel Hub 365, he supports the travel for a growing list of clients including an American National Hockey League team, a law office, multiple recording artists, corporations, groups and luxury leisure travelers across multiple continents.
A native of Chicago, Scott grew up in the travel industry as his parents owned and operated a travel agency for seven years. After studying sales and marketing at DeVry University, Scott began his career in corporate sales at United Airlines in 2004.
His accomplishments working with United’s high profile corporate and TMC accounts led him to the cruise industry in 2009 with an opportunity in Miami at Royal Caribbean International that spanned five years. In 2015, he earned the Chairman’s Award for top sales performance.
“It's not about what we've heard, it's about what is happening now,” said Scott. “This exciting series of travel events help give perspective and tips targeted to those who are trying to reach their clients with the right destination at the right time. And Antigua is certainly a place that needs more visibility to the millennial advisor and traveler.”
To keep up with the highlights from Scott’s trip to Antigua next week, be sure to use hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua. Also, follow Scott on Instagram by using @sscott2378 and @travelhub365.
Avery Harris, director of marketing with Viking Travel in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Avery Harris represents the third generation in his family’s business at Viking Travel in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He likes to say he was “born into travel”; the agency was founded in 1979, seven years before he was born.
Harris started in 2013 with a mission to update Viking Travel’s approach to marketing travel while further developing their unparalleled level of service.
In recent years, they’ve drastically increased the company’s growth, and Viking was just recognized at Ensemble Travel Group’s yearly conference with an award for the highest growth in the eastern U.S. for 2018.
“Every generation is unique, and hitting their specific wants and needs when it comes to travel can be a daunting challenge,” said Harris. “I love to see the way travel suppliers, across the spectrum, are doing all the right things to engage with millennial travel professionals and millennial travelers alike.”
Check out Harris’ chronicles from the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua by using @avery.vt on Instagram. He will also be using hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Myste Wylde, an advisor with Protravel Internation in Austin
Myste Wylde is an award-winning travel advisor specializing in adventure, wellness, and over-the-top luxury. She began her career in August 2014 at Protravel Beverly Hills under the tutelage of industry icon, Mickey Weill.
Following her first year in the industry, she was asked to co-chair the SoCal ASTA Millennials & Mentors program for which she developed their signature “Creative Education” campaign. She was also brought onto the leadership board for Millennials in Travel to head their Los Angeles chapter for more than two years.
In 2017, she was honored as “Millennial of the Year” by SoCal ASTA and won the Trendsetter Award by TravelAge West for “Upward Bound, Rockstar Under 40.” In 2018, she took six months to travel abroad through 23 countries, personally experiencing more than 200 Virtuoso products and properties.
In the last half of 2018, she was selected to open Protravel’s 23rd branch and flagship in Texas, based in Austin. She is excited to now launch her own boutique luxury firm in affiliation with Protravel and is currently working on her first book for projected publication in 2020.
To see what Wylde posts from the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua, follow her on Instagram by using @myste_wylde and @black_key_travel. Also, Wylde will be using hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Lauren Celli, an advisor with MoGo Travel Service in Charlotte
As part of the mother-daughter agency, MoGo Travel Service, Lauren Celli sells mostly custom, luxury honeymoons for New York-based clients in their 30’s.
As far as destinations she specializes in goes, Celli mainly focuses on the Caribbean, Greece, Italy and Tahiti. A top 10 sales performer at OASIS (out of 900 agents) for the past six years, Celli said she can only sell destinations she has visited first hand, which makes her attendance at the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua so valuable.
“Trust is the most important factor in being a successful travel agent for millennials,” said Celli. “In order to build that trust I need to be able to recommend destinations and properties that I have experienced first hand to make sure it matches the client's requirements. I love my job and more importantly, I love making lifetime memories for my clients.”
So what potential does she see in Antigua?
“Antigua is still a place of untapped luxury, which makes it a top choice for millennials that are looking for something exciting and non-traditional,” said Celli. “What I love the most about this island is the range of properties and proximity to other islands for unique day trips.”
To hear what Celli has to say about Antigua and Elite Island Resorts during this week’s Millennial Travel Forum, follow her on Instagram by using @lemoncelli. Celli will also be using the hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua during her experience.
Erica Drake, owner and CEO of American Grit Travel in Chicago
After six years of working with Flight Centre, Erica Drake opened her own agency, American Grit Travel, where he has a unique niche in selling to first responders who have assisted in U.S. citizens.
And apparently that niche is doing well as repeat business is currently making up roughly 75 percent of her business.
Drake works with all types of travel. She sells incentive travel for corporations annually, as well as individual leisure travel for romance, family getaways and bachelorette parties.
Be sure to check out Drake’s Instagram posts from the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua by using @americangrit_travel and hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Ian Petrulli, vice president of Holiday Travel International-American Express: Travel in Irwin, Pennsylvania
Petrulli has worked for his agency part-time from 2000 until about 2013. He came on full time in 2013 in order to make this a career. Holiday Travel International currently has 13 agents in the office. His agency is mostly leisure and business travel with a current split of 70 percent leisure and 30 percent corporate. .
Petrulli’s specialties are the Caribbean and Europe. My clients are mostly my age, along with many families, middle-aged, and retired couples. The LGBT community also makes up a large part of my clientele, because I am LGBT.
Follow his journey at the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua by searching @ianpetrulli and @holiday_travel_intl on Instagram. Petrulli will also be using hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Samantha Collum, an advisor with River Oaks Travel in Houston
In only four years at her current agency, Samantha Collum went from an office manager to the agency’s senior luxury travel advisor.
She primarily focuses on high-end leisure clients, including solo travelers, families (individual and multi-generational) and couples. She sells travel to all continents and does not specialize in one destination over another.
Follow her time at the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua by searching @theunlikelyjetsetter and @riveroakstravel on Instagram. Also, be sure to use hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Danielle Stephens, an advisor with Unique Romance Travel & Destination Weddings in Boise, Idaho
Danielle Stephens' travels have taken her around the world from Germany’s Neushwanstein Castle to the Serengeti in Africa, sailing the crystal blue waters of Belize to playing with elephants in Thailand.
She is passionate about travel and enjoys helping her clients discover the same magic that she finds so enriching. She told TravelPulse she “tailors each trip to the dreams, desires, and interests of her clients.”
“My own experiences are key to relating to clients’ wants and needs,” said Stephens. “I have traveled solo, as a couple, with my young family, I planned my own destination wedding and lavish honeymoon.”
To see Stephens’ take on selling Antigua to millennials, check out her time at this week’s Millennial Travel Forum Antigua by following @uniqueromancetravel on Instagram. Stephens will also be using hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Caroline Fridley, founder of Five Star Nomad Travel, an independent affiliate of Departure Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia
A lifelong avid traveler with constant wanderlust, Fridley’s passion is exploring new destinations, properties, and experiences and sharing them with others.
After nearly a dozen years working as a luxury travel designer, she said it’s still a thrill to help clients put together the perfect itinerary full of unique experiences, exclusive amenities, upgrades and VIP treatment.
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, she now calls the whole world home. Fridley said working remotely from around the globe about 80 percent of the year allows her to meet and reconnect with industry partners and explore destinations, hotels/resorts, tours, restaurants, spas and unique experiences to ensure “I’m able to offer clients the best of the best on their travels.”
“I was lucky enough to attend the inaugural edition of the Millennial Travel Forum in Barbados a year ago,” said Fridley, “and found it to be a fantastic forum for connecting with other young advisors and industry contacts, as well as getting first-hand experience of the destination to share with my clients. It's an honor and privilege to be invited once again to help represent millennial advisors and discuss the issues and opportunities around Antigua tourism.”
Follow Fridley’s journey during the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua by using @fivestarnomad_caroline on Instagram. Also, Fridley will be using hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Marisa Costa, an advisor with Travel Edge and owner of AMIKKO in New York City
Costa is the founder of AMIKO, the exclusive social network for the modern travel advisor. She is also a luxury travel advisor affiliated with Travel Edge and the exclusive advisor for Follow Me Network (FMN).
Previously, she served as global director of business development for the Young Travel Professionals (YTP), board member of the Millennials Coalition of the Job Creators Network (JCN), and Director of the NEXT program, a joint initiative of Protravel International and Tzell Travel Group geared toward recruiting and training a new generation of advisors. Costa has unrivaled experience recruiting, training, and developing new talent and has established herself as one of the leading millennial voices in the luxury travel community.
“What makes millennial travel advisors unique is that we're advisor/influencer hybrids,” she said. “Maintaining a strong digital presence is just as important, and time-consuming, as managing bookings. By showing our clients that we're out and about, personally visiting our destinations and building relationships with our on-site partners, we're not only showcasing our knowledge and connections, but we're also providing our followers with travel inspiration and a friendly reminder to come to us when they're ready to book.”
To see Costa’s take on selling Antigua and Elite Island Resorts to millennials, check out her time at this week’s Millennial Travel Forum Antigua by following @marisagoesglobal and @helloamiko on Instagram, and by using hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Kacie Walls, an advisor with Travelista Travels, an affiliate of the Tzell Travel Group, in Ocean City, Maryland
Kacie Walls is one of nine female agents at Travelista Travels, where she began working one year ago. An agent for a total of three years, she specializes in the Caribbean. In fact, Walls has visited Antigua before and has even sold the host hotel for the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua, the Pineapple Beach Club.
Follow Walls’ time at the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua on Instagram by using @Kacie_leigh31. She will also be using hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Cali Hersh, an advisor with Travel Edge in New York City
Cali Hersh recently switched careers and just joined the travel industry this past March, so she is still fairly new.
But so far, so good.
Harsh told TravelPulse that she is “absolutely loving this industry so far. I have mostly booked honeymoons, trips to the Caribbean, and Europe. I book leisure travel, FITs, and adventure. My clients are mostly high-end travelers that are looking for luxury travel.”
She visited Antigua once with my family in 2012 for a week in December.
“I absolutely loved the island,” she said. “We rented a car and drove to Shirley Heights, which was my favorite. Everybody was so friendly. The food was fresh and fantastic, and the beaches were gorgeous. I would love to visit again from an industry perspective to learn how to sell this destination.”
To follow Hersh on the road this week at the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua, search for @travelbug10 and @cali.hersh.travel on Instagram. She will also be using the hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
Katie Herzing, an advisor with Dream Adventures Travel Co. in Saint Mary's, Pennsylvania
Katie Herzing began her career in the travel industry in 2010. In 2014, she co-founded Dream Adventures Travel Co., where she offers an array of customizable vacations.
For two straight years now, as a top-selling agent, she has been inducted into the elite group of President’s Club agents with Vacation Express.
She specializes in honeymoons, anniversary trips, destination weddings and group getaways. Her favorite destinations include Mexico, the Caribbean and the U.S.
And what clientele does she hope to sell Antigua to upon her return?
“I look forward to the Millennial Travel Forum in Antigua in hopes of rediscovering everything the island has to offer for my honeymooners, as well as, my anniversary clientele,” said Herzing.
Follow Herzing’s time at the Millennial Travel Forum Antigua by using @kherzing22 and @dreamadventurestravelco on Instagram. Also, Herzing will be using the hashtags #LoveAntiguaBarbuda and #MTFAntigua.
