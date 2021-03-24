Last updated: 01:57 PM ET, Wed March 24 2021

Missed Your Wedding Because of COVID? Jamaica has a Sweepstakes for You

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 24, 2021

Moon Palace Jamaica Grande, Ochos Rios
Moon Palace Jamaica Grande, Ochos Rios. (Photo via Palace Resorts)

Keenly aware that the coronavirus pandemic has wiped out thousands and thousands of weddings in the past year, the Jamaica Tourist Board is launching a contest in the spirit of romance.

Nicknamed the ‘No Wedding, No Cry’ Jamaica Honeymoon Sweepstakes, couples who show proof of a wedding cancellation between April of 2020 and December of 2020 can enter to win a four-night honeymoon to Moon Palace Jamaica.

The prize not only comes with the honeymoon package but roundtrip airfare, airport transfers and a romantic excursion for two as well.

“With world-class hotels and resorts, breathtaking natural beauty and a soothing tropical vibe, Jamaica continues to be the leader in Caribbean destination weddings and honeymoons,” said Camile Glenister, Deputy Director of Tourism Marketing, Jamaica Tourist Board. “In December 2020, the World Travel Awards named Jamaica as the ‘World's Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year and most recently, Jamaica launched a Wedding and Romance microsite, aptly named My Heart Beats JA.”

Housed on the JTB website, the My Heart Beats JA microsite is a repository of all things romance, providing solutions and options for anyone on the romance journey under the categories: Romantic Getaways, Getting Engaged, and I Do. Content across the microsite addresses consumer trends, including more intimate and private destination weddings, and provides details on the variety of romantic escapes Jamaica has to offer.

Entries to the No Wedding, No Cry Sweepstakes can be submitted now through April 12, 2021. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (including the District of Columbia), Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United Kingdom, who have the age of majority in his or her state, territory or providence of residence as of March 22, 2021.

See official rules and meet the deadline for qualified entrants to complete the registration process.

Rich Thomaselli
