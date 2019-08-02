Montauk is America’s Priciest Summer Destination
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti August 02, 2019
Survey results released today by CheapHotels.com reveal Montauk, at the east end of the Long Island peninsula, to be the United States’ most expensive summertime destination.
The survey considered all U.S. destinations with a minimum of ten hotels or inns, and only took into account those accommodations/establishments that are centrally located—i.e., close to the beach or city centers—and maintain positive average client ratings with at least three stars.
The investigation compared these U.S. locales based upon the average rate of each area’s cheapest available, double room, booked for stays between August 1 and 31, 2019. Lodging rates were established in mid-July via research conducted using hotel-comparison website Kayak.com.
The average cost for minimal lodging in Montauk in New York comes in at an average of $342 per night, with Martha’s Vineyard ranking second, averaging an overnight rate of $284, and Cannon Beach—a coastal city in northwest Oregon—rounding out the top three with a nightly rate of $265.
Fourth overall position goes to Santa Monica, which also proved to be sunny California’s most high-priced tourism destination, charging a mean of $262 per night. New Jersey’s Cape May and Long Beach Island came fifth and sixth with average nightly fees of $254 and $244, respectively.
The country’s top 20 priciest accommodations, as well as average nightly rates for their least-expensive double guest rooms, are as follows:
— Montauk, NY ($342)
— Martha's Vineyard, MA ($284)
— Cannon Beach, OR ($265)
— Santa Monica, CA ($262)
— Saratoga Springs, NY ($254)
— Cape May, NJ ($254)
— Long Beach Island, NJ ($244)
— Nantucket, MA ($241)
— Rehoboth Beach, DE ($241)
— Portland, ME ($221)
— Bar Harbor, ME ($220)
— Poipu, HI ($212)
— Provincetown, MA ($211)
— Beverly Hills, CA ($206)
— Santa Barbara, CA ($204)
— York, ME ($202)
— Newport, RI ($202)
— Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA ($201)
— Huntington Beach, CA ($201)
— Cambridge, MA ($193)
The full survey results can be viewed here.
For more information, visit cheaphotels.org/press/summer19.html.
For more information on New York City
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS