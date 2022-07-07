More Lodges, Campsites and Roads Open in Yellowstone
July 07, 2022
Good news for Yellowstone visitors – the popular park continues to approach a full reopening.
According to an update from Xanterra Travel Collection and Yellowstone National Park Lodges, nearly all main park roads are now open to all vehicular traffic and the alternating license plate system has been suspended.
In addition, seven of the nine Yellowstone National Park Lodges as well as all five Xanterra-operated campgrounds are open to visitors for overnight lodging, camping, dining, gift shops and tours. These include Canyon Lodge & Cabins, Lake Yellowstone Hotel & Cabins, Lake Lodge Cabins, Grant Village, Old Faithful Inn, Old Faithful Lodge, Old Faithful Snow Lodge, Madison Campground, Bridge Bay Campground, Grant Campground, Canyon Campground and Fishing Bridge RV Park.
Mammoth Hotel & Cabins and Roosevelt Lodge Cabins are still closed to the public.
Roads are also reopened, with 93 percent open to visitor vehicular traffic, including the main park roads (upper and lower loop). Three entrances, including the East Entrance from Cody, Wyoming; South Entrance from Jackson, Wyo.; and West Entrance from West Yellowstone, Montana, are open for access to the park. Two remain closed: The North and Northeast entrances from Montana.
Currently, for those looking for a last-minute vacation, there are rooms, campsites and tours available in Yellowstone National Park for the summer.
