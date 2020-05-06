New 'Dear Belize' Campaign Offers Free Trip for Two
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen May 06, 2020
The Belize Tourism Board wants people stuck at home to spread some love during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new virtual postcard campaign. Within the next four weeks, eager travelers are encouraged to submit a video in a bid to win a free trip to Belize once it is safe to travel again.
A “Dear Belize” virtual postcard should be a short video that explains the participant’s love for the beautiful Central American/Caribbean destination. A winner will be selected at random, but favorites of the Dear Belize team will be shared on its social media platforms, so participants are encouraged to be creative.
The requirements for a virtual postcard can be found on Dear Belize’s website.
The winner will receive a free four-day trip for two to Belize, which includes roundtrip airfare and an opportunity to experience lush rainforests, secret waterfalls, mystical Mayan ruins and dotted islets.
Belize is known as “A Curious Place” for a reason, as it's home to the world’s largest Barrier Reef in the Northern Hemisphere, ample eco-activities, cultural offerings and lodgings that range from luxury private-island resorts to jungle retreats.
