New Happenings in The Bahamas This Month

A welcome change of seasons approaches and Americans are ready for spring break and some warmer weather. And, where better to enjoy these last days of winter than the idyllic islands of The Bahamas, where the spectacular sea, white sands and endless sunshine are unmatched, as ever?
And, with the month of March bringing fresh musical events, brand-new island experiences and special promotions to the 16-island destination, there’s even more incentive to visit soon. Here’s a quick look at some new offerings in The Bahamas this month:
Grand Bahama To Host Four-Day Art Festival
From March 23–26, 2023, the Grand Bahama Port Authority will host the first edition of 'Art Lucaya', a four-day art festival showcasing 50 professional, mid-career and emerging local artists. Events are held and artworks are exhibited at several locations, including Port Lucaya Marketplace, the Rand Nature Centre’s Glory Banks Gallery and The Garden of the Groves.
Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival
The Atlantis Paradise Island resort will this year produce and host the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival from March 15–19, filled with culinary experiences, tastings, cooking demonstrations, celebrity chef meet-and-greets, multi-course dining experiences, and more. Unfolding in various venues throughout the resort, the festival will also feature live entertainment provided by celebrity musicians and local artists.
Multiple Grammy Award-Winner Lizzo In-Concert
Also at the Atlantis Paradise Island property, Grammy Award-winning recording artist and one of the biggest names in music right now, Lizzo, is set to take the stage at Casuarina Beach on Saturday, March 25, performing some of her top-charting hits as part of the resort's ‘Music Making Waves’ event series. Tickets are already available for sale online.
Royal Caribbean Launches New Quick Getaways
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line just announced that it will launch a series of short springtime getaways, with itineraries departing from South Florida, and stopping in Nassau and its private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Booking for these three- and four-night sailings is now open to the public, with fares starting at $237 per person.
Special Offers on Accommodations
Multiple properties—including The French Leave Resort in Eleuthera, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar and Warwick Paradise Island—are running some special promotions this month that will save guests some money and/or provide some complimentary perks. Prospective visitors to The Bahamas can also find a complete list of vacation deals and discounted packages on the islands available here.
