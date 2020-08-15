New York Gov. Cuomo Will Allow Museums to Reopen
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 15, 2020
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Museum of Modern Art. The National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Corning Museum of Glass. The New York Aquarium.
Culture is coming back to the state of New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday the state will allow museums and other cultural centers to reopen later this month, welcome news not only for the institutions themselves but for surrounding businesses and a boost in tourism.
New York still has 14-day quarantine in place on visitors from 33 states and two U.S. territories where positive cases of the coronavirus have spiked.
“Low-risk cultural activities, museums, aquariums, other low-risk cultural arts can reopen in New York City Aug. 24 so they can get their protocols in place,” Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters.
Museums and other cultural events can operate at 25 percent capacity but must issue timed ticketing with staggered entry. Face masks must be worn at all times. However, live event theaters and performing arts venues still cannot open, meaning Broadway shows are still on hold and concerts – such as Billy Joel’s ultra-successful monthly performances at Madison Square Garden – are also remaining on hiatus.
But with a plethora of museums, many of which are in New York City, there should be enough culture to go around. For instance, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan will open on Saturday, August 29. The Whitney Museum of American Art opens to the public on Thursday, September 3. The American Museum of Natural History and its famous dinosaurs will open to the public on Wednesday, September 9.
The Museum of Modern Art and the Museum of the City of New York both will open on Thursday, August 27.
