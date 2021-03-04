Last updated: 03:03 PM ET, Thu March 04 2021

New York Lifts Travel Restrictions for COVID-19 Vaccinated Americans

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti March 04, 2021

Skyline of New York with the Empire State Building. (photo by johnkellerman/ iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Skyline of New York with the Empire State Building. (Photo by johnkellerman/ iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The effects of widespread COVID-19 vaccinations are already starting to become evident in the U.S. travel sector, as evidenced by New York's introduction of a new clause exempting immunized travelers from its interstate travel restrictions.

In a COVID-19 status briefing held yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Americans who have been fully vaccinated within the prior three-month period are now exempt from New York’s quarantine and testing requirements for out-of-state travelers.

Coronavirus Outbreak
"Domestic travelers are no longer required to quarantine or test out within 90 days of full vaccination," Cuomo announced during Wednesday’s briefing.

However, beyond the first 90 days following their final vaccine dose, travelers will still be subject to the state’s mandatory quarantine and testing measures; as will visitors who haven’t completed their course of inoculations or who haven’t been received any vaccines at all.

New York’s current rules require travelers who have been outside of New York or its contiguous states for over 24 hours to provide negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel for entry, then to quarantine for at least three days. They may exit the otherwise 10-day quarantine early if they take another test on Day 4 and it also comes back negative.

Cuomo didn’t specify whether or not vaccinated travelers would also be exempt from completing New York’s contact-tracing form upon arrival, which collects passengers’ contact details, names of their travel companions and asks them to list any high-risk areas they’ve recently visited.

During the same briefing, Governor Cuomo also announced that New York would soon be relaxing the limits imposed on private gatherings and raising attendance caps at smaller sports and entertainment venues. The changes are to take effect on March 22, according to USA Today.

For more information, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

Laurie Baratti
