New York Lifts Travel Restrictions for COVID-19 Vaccinated Americans
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti March 04, 2021
The effects of widespread COVID-19 vaccinations are already starting to become evident in the U.S. travel sector, as evidenced by New York's introduction of a new clause exempting immunized travelers from its interstate travel restrictions.
In a COVID-19 status briefing held yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Americans who have been fully vaccinated within the prior three-month period are now exempt from New York’s quarantine and testing requirements for out-of-state travelers.
"Domestic travelers are no longer required to quarantine or test out within 90 days of full vaccination," Cuomo announced during Wednesday’s briefing.
However, beyond the first 90 days following their final vaccine dose, travelers will still be subject to the state’s mandatory quarantine and testing measures; as will visitors who haven’t completed their course of inoculations or who haven’t been received any vaccines at all.
New York’s current rules require travelers who have been outside of New York or its contiguous states for over 24 hours to provide negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel for entry, then to quarantine for at least three days. They may exit the otherwise 10-day quarantine early if they take another test on Day 4 and it also comes back negative.
Cuomo didn’t specify whether or not vaccinated travelers would also be exempt from completing New York’s contact-tracing form upon arrival, which collects passengers’ contact details, names of their travel companions and asks them to list any high-risk areas they’ve recently visited.
During the same briefing, Governor Cuomo also announced that New York would soon be relaxing the limits imposed on private gatherings and raising attendance caps at smaller sports and entertainment venues. The changes are to take effect on March 22, according to USA Today.
For more information, visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising Apple Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising Apple Vacations
For more information on New York
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS