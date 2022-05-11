Last updated: 10:18 AM ET, Wed May 11 2022

New Zealand Fully Reopening to International Tourism in July

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 11, 2022

Moeraki Beach, New Zealand
Moeraki Beach, New Zealand (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

Government officials in New Zealand announced the country would fully reopen its borders to international tourism and cruise ships by the end of July.

According to The Associated Press, New Zealand started to reopen last month when health officials revealed Australians would once again be welcomed. Tourists from the United States, Britain and more than 50 other countries were allowed back earlier this month.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Colosseum, Rome, Italy, Europe

gallery icon The Latest COVID-19 Entry Requirements for the World's...

Senso-ji, Buddhist, temple, Japan

Japan’s Prime Minister Teases International Tourism...

Las Vegas Sign

Here’s the Latest on What’s Happening in Las Vegas

White House, Washington D.C.

More Than 260 Travel Companies Pressure White House to End Pre...

Krka, Croatia.

Croatia Ends Pandemic-Related Entry Requirements

The most recent announcement will welcome travelers from China, India and other countries starting on July 31. The government also revealed plans to end the need for people to get pre-departure COVID-19 tests by the end of July.

“Today I can announce that New Zealand fully reopens to the world by July 31, completing our reconnecting work two months ahead of schedule,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told The AP.

New Zealand also updated its immigration policies to make it easier for skilled workers to enter, starting in July, through a new “green list of 56 sought-after professions including doctors, nurses, engineers, plumbers, teachers and tech workers.”

“This package is designed to address the urgent skills shortages created by COVID while also putting our immigration settings on a better and more sustainable footing,” Ardern continued.

Before the pandemic forced New Zealand to close its borders to international tourists, more than three million people visited the island nation, accounting for 20 percent of foreign income and more than five percent of the overall economy.

Sponsored Content

For more information on New Zealand

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Sandals Royal Bahamian

Nassau Paradise Island Unveils Upgrades and Special Offerings...

gallery icon The Latest COVID-19 Entry Requirements for the World's Most Visited Countries

Travel to Europe Ready for Take-Off This Summer

Visit Orlando Combines With Economic Partner

London Launches Largest International Tourism Campaign in US

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS