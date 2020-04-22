NYC & Company Launches Virtual ‘Shop in NYC’ Initiative
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 22, 2020
Shopping in one of the most dynamic cities in the world during the coronavirus shutdown might not be feasible at the moment.
Not in person anyway.
But some of New York City’s coolest shops are now a mouse-click away.
NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization for the five boroughs of New York City, has launched a ‘Shop in NYC’ initiative to help support the city’s retailers.
The site is available at nycgo.com/shopinnyc and features local shops, grocers, cultural institutions and more that are selling gift cards and online merchandise, including only-in-NYC clothing, local brews and wine, specialty grocery items, housewares and more.
“There never has been a more important time to support our city’s local retailers, small businesses and iconic stores across the five boroughs,” NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon said in a statement. “NYC & Company’s new digital initiative ‘Shop in NYC’ encourages locals and those who love NYC around the world to shop their favorite stores and brands today. Another way to support is the purchase of gift cards and this initiative makes filtering those options a snap.”
Filters on the site allow users to sort by categories such as apparel, accessories, books, decor and gift cards. The effort will be promoted through email newsletters, a social media tool kit and social content with the hashtag #ShopInNYC.
Some of the many shops represented on the site include clothes, accessories and gifts from iconic cultural sites such as the Apollo Theater, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, MoMA, New York Hall of Science and the Whitney Museum of American Art.
In addition, there is Italian food from Eataly, retro clothes from the TWA Hotel Shop and craft beers from such places including The Bronx Beer Hall, The Bronx Brewery, Brooklyn Brewery, Fifth Hammer Brewing, Rockaway Brewing Company, Flagship Brewery and Kills Boro Brewing Co.
Even sustainable home goods, kitchen supplies and more can be ordered from Package Free, a Brooklyn-based company.
One of the best ways to support small businesses at this time is through gift cards for future use, which can be found under the Gift Cards filter at nycgo.com/shopinnyc for retailers and nycgo.com/dineinnyc for restaurants.
You can also shop at some of the city’s larger, famous stores that are giving back to the community, including:
– Macy’s, which has helped raise $1.5 million this year for local food banks through their Bag Hunger Campaign and are encouraging consumers to support the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund through an easy donation with any purchase.
– Neiman Marcus, which is partnering with Joann stores to produce nonsurgical masks, gowns and scrubs for frontline healthcare providers. Online shoppers can also feel confident in their purchases with free shipping and extended return periods.
– Nordstrom, which has a ‘Better Together’ online sale and is also working with its partner Kaas Tailored to sew more than 100,000 masks, which will be distributed to Providence Health & Services.
– And Saks Fifth Avenue, with its timely “Stay at Home Edit,” where consumers can feel good about their purchase knowing that Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation donated $600,000 to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Bring Change to Mind and Girls Inc. to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
