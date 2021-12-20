Philadelphia Offers Unique Tourism Options for Holiday Season and Beyond
As the winter holiday season fully immerses Philadelphia, the city’s tourism agency has highlighted some of the best events, attractions and small businesses to check out when visiting.
According to Visit Philadelphia’s Chief Innovation and Global Diversity Officer Rachel Ferguson, 2021 was a pivotal year for the city, as tourism continued the road to recovery as COVID continued to impact the industry.
Running through the New Year, travelers can enjoy a Ferris Wheel and holiday pop-ups at the Wawa Holiday Plaza, admire the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree powered by NRG, attend the first annual Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade and discover new ways to celebrate the season throughout the region.
“We are so excited to bring back The Philly Holiday Experience with in-person events, including the tree lighting ceremony and the new Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Philadelphia is an amazing place full of tradition, and I can’t wait to see residents and visitors enjoying the holidays throughout the city this year. These events showcase the spirit and diversity of our city, and we welcome everyone to come take part in both our returning traditions, as well as our new ones.”
Visit Philadelphia also highlighted several hotels, restaurants, shops and attractions to visit this holiday season, including the Four Seasons Philadelphia, Talula’s Garden Restaurant, Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and more.
The surrounding region also boasts several season events and attractions, including Shady Brook Farm in Yardley and Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, both operating into January.
As for what to look forward to in early next year, one of the attractions Visit Philadelphia officials are most excited for is the world premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute, arriving on February 18, 2022.
Earlier this month, Spirit Airlines announced it would add seven new destinations from Philadelphia International Airport this spring.
