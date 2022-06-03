Last updated: 11:50 AM ET, Fri June 03 2022

Popular Caribbean Destinations Drop Several COVID-Related Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 03, 2022

St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands
St. Thomas U.S. Virgin Islands (photo by Brian Major)

Three popular tourism destinations in the Caribbean—Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and the U.S. Virgin Islands—announced they have reduced coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

On the island of Barbados, government officials dropped a three-day quarantine period for unvaccinated visitors who test negative at the airport upon arrival, according to Travel Weekly.

All unvaccinated travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before arrival. Vaccinated travelers no longer have to take a coronavirus test before visiting Barbados.

In Trinidad and Tobago, health officials announced the TTravel Pass previously used to allow visitors to enter has been discontinued. Travelers must either show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours of arrival. The dual-island nation still enforces a mask mandate.

Travelers heading to the U.S. Virgin Islands will no longer be forced to complete a form at the USVI Travel Screening Portal. Tourists will still need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within five days of arrival.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added three popular tourism destinations—Anguilla, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos—to its “Level 3: COVID-19 High” travel warning.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

