CDC Adds Popular Caribbean Tourism Destinations to High-Risk Category
Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 01, 2022
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added three popular tourism destinations to its “Level 3: COVID-19 High” travel warning.
According to WTOP.com, the CDC’s official website added Anguilla, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos Islands to Level 3, which advises Americans traveling to the regions to be fully vaccinated or avoid visiting these destinations.
In April, the CDC updated its warning level policy for international travel, reserving its Level 4 warning only for instances of extreme COVID-19 threats. Level 3 is now considered high risk, while Level 2 is moderate and Level 1 is low.
The Level 3 distinction has been assigned to around 110 destinations around the world, including the majority of popular tourism hotspots in the Caribbean. Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Saint Kitts and Nevis all moved to Level 2, though.
Other top destinations for travel on the CDC’s Level 3 advisory include Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Thailand and the United Kingdom.
As of June 1, there were about 20 destinations listed at Level 2 and over 50 countries and territories listed at Level 1.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Justice Department filed a federal appeal to overturn a district court judge’s decision earlier this year that deemed the mask mandate on all forms of public transportation unlawful.
