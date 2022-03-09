US Government Issues Another Travel Warning for Mexico
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 09, 2022
The United States Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) has issued a travel advisory for Americans planning travel to Mexico for spring break.
According to The Yucatan Times, OSAC officials said U.S. citizens heading south of the border should be aware of the rampant crime in Mexico, including the risk of robbery, sexual assault and illegal drug use, even in popular tourist destinations.
In addition, the OSAC said unregulated alcohol has led to injuries and hospitalizations, while travelers should be aware of violent crime possible in all areas of the country. Americans are being asked to exercise awareness when traveling internationally.
“Each year, thousands of U.S. citizens visit Mexico during spring break,” OSAC officials said in a statement. “While the vast majority travel safely, visitors should consider the following factors when planning their vacation or traveling throughout Mexico.”
The OSAC isn’t the only government group warning travelers about visiting Mexico this spring, as the U.S. Department of State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued Level 3 warnings for the country.
The State Department’s warning tells Americans to “reconsider travel to Mexico due to COVID-19,” and says “violent crime—such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery—is widespread and common in Mexico.”
The CDC also warns travelers to make sure they are COVID-19 vaccinated and up to date with boosters before traveling to Mexico.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Mexico
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS