Puerto Rico Flourishes in World Golf Spotlight
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Theresa Norton January 31, 2022
If you’re a golfer who loves new challenges in tropical locations, consider Puerto Rico.
The year is just beginning, and Puerto Rico is already enjoying one of its biggest golf years ever, after being named to host top events and continuing to host the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.
Some recent developments: The island’s Grand Reserve Golf Club was named the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) host venue (Jan. 12-15). This will be the first time the top-tier tournament will be held in Puerto Rico.
The tournament is the pinnacle amateur golf event in Latin America, and the LAAC champion is invited to compete in two of the game’s biggest events – the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club and the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in England.
Last year, the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) brought the Puerto Rico Golf Association (PRGA) into its network of Allied Golf Associations. The PRGA became the first association outside the mainland U.S. designated to host a USGA championship – the 7th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship on April 30-May 4, 2022, at Grand Reserve. That week will also mark the first time a USGA championship is held outside of the U.S. mainland in a U.S. territory.
The PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open (Feb. 28-March 6, 2022) will be held at Grand Reserve’s Championship Course. Island native Rafa Campos almost won the 2021 Puerto Rico Open.
The Island is not just for top-level amateur players and professional tour members. With 18 courses, world-class beaches, dozens of resorts and thousands of restaurants, Puerto Rico appeals to many travelers.
“Last year was an all-time record year for Puerto Rico tourism," said Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico. “Golfers were an important and welcomed group of visitors contributing to the whole, and these latest high-profile events announced for the Island will continue to fuel our golf momentum.”
Golf resorts include Royal Isabela; Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino; The St. Regis Bahia Beach; Wyndham Grand Rio Mar; Palmas del Mar; Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve; and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, home to Grand Reserve Golf Club.
Learn more about Puerto Rico golf and travel advisories by clicking here and here, respectively. Travel advisors can learn more by taking the Puerto Rico Travel Expert Program at Travel Agent Academy.
