Last updated: 03:50 PM ET, Sun September 13 2020

Puerto Rico Reopens Following Drop in COVID-19 Cases

Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Laurie Baratti September 13, 2020

Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
PHOTO: Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. (photo via GaryIves/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Puerto Rico reopened its beaches, casinos, gyms and theaters on September 12, following a recent drop in COVID-19 cases and related death. The change was effected through an executive order issued by Governor Wanda Vazquez and remains in place through October 2, when the territory’s epidemiological situation will be reassessed.

Governor Vazquez said that there were around 3,900 fewer COVID-19 cases, compared to the previous counts during the four weeks leading up to August 22. Likewise, she cited 162 deaths recorded from August 1 – 22, compared with 88 deaths during the period from August 22 – September 10.

Social-distancing guidelines must still be adhered to, including at public beaches and nature preserves, and masks must be worn whenever visitors are not in the water. Sports activities, such as beach volleyball, and other games competitions typically held on the sand are still prohibited.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Dades Gorge in Dades Valley in Morocco.

Morocco Reopen Borders to US Travelers

Airlines & Airports
Delta, A321, airplane, plane, airport

Delta Flight Turns Back After Passenger Refuses to Wear Mask

Airlines & Airports
Mexico, Chichen Itzá, Yucatán. Mayan pyramid of Kukulcan El Castillo

Mexico to Reopen Ruins Sites to Visitors

Destination & Tourism
Delta plane

Delta CEO Talks No Change Fees and Safety in Latest Message to...

Airlines & Airports

An island-wide curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. is still in effect, although the previous 24-hour lockdown on Sundays will be lifted.

Bars, clubs, discos and cafes remain closed, while restaurants, malls and retail shops are allowed to open at 50-percent capacity. Museums can now also operate at 50-percent capacity, but theatres, casinos and gym facilities are currently limited to 25-percent capacity.

Reportedly, independent health experts are skeptical about the easing of restrictions, given that similar reopenings occurred in early June, which led to a spike in infection rates, and the subsequent retightening of measures in August.

Epidemiologist Roberta Lugo told AP News that such a wide-ranging relaxation of health and safety precautions was worrisome, considering that contact-tracing and monitoring systems have yet to become implemented fully, and the success of reopening largely depends upon business and individuals regulating themselves. She said that gyms, theatres and casino are considered high-risk venues and that she anticipates an increase in new cases and resulting deaths linked to their reopening.

Dr. Jose Rodriguez Orengo of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust agreed that COVID-19 conditions on the island have improved, but, "It's all going to depend on people's behavior to maintain that."

Visitors to Puerto Rico are required to complete an online Travel Declaration and provide proof of their negative results of a molecular-based COVID-19 test performed no more than 72 hours prior to departure if they wish to circumvent a 14-day self-quarantine requirement upon entry.

For more information on Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

For more Destination & Tourism News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS