Puerto Rico Waiving COVID-19 Test Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers

Old San Juan Puerto Rico historic district
Puerto Rico's curfew will be lifted effective May 24. (Photo by Brian Major)

Puerto Rico will eliminate negative COVID-19 PCR test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers arriving on domestic flights and will also lift the local curfew effective May 24, said Discover Puerto Rico officials.

Among other revised guidelines announced in a local government executive order, Puerto Rico will also increase capacity for businesses from 30 to 50 percent, remove mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals in parks and beaches and restore permission to publicly consume alcoholic beverages in pools and at beaches.

The island’s coliseums may reopen at 30 percent capacity, with all attendees required to present either a vaccination card or proof of a negative antigen test to gain admission.

“Puerto Rico has prioritized health and safety from the onset of the pandemic, becoming the first U.S. destination to implement an Island-wide curfew, among other measures developed to safeguard residents and visitors,” said Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO.

“As restrictions loosen, we look forward to welcoming travelers seeking to responsibly explore our island, immerse themselves in unforgettable culture, unique natural wonders and delicious cuisine, while taking advantage of the ease of travel that comes with Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory,” said Dean.

Brian Major
