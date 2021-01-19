Last updated: 10:41 AM ET, Tue January 19 2021

Puerto Vallarta Announces Changes to COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 19, 2021

Puerto Vallarta.
PHOTO: Puerto Vallarta. (photo via Elijah-Lovkoff / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Officials in Puerto Vallarta announced updates to the region’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

According to Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, the region’s latest changes include a state-wide shelter in place mandate, but there are exceptions for Puerto Vallarta to ensure tourism operations can continue.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Mickey says See ya real soon as Disneyland plans reopening.

Travel Industry Steps Up To Help Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Etihad Airways

Etihad One of First Airlines To Launch IATA Travel Pass

Hotel employee cleaning room.

WTTC Predicts Return of Over 100 Million Global Tourism Jobs...

Richard Fain

Royal Caribbean’s Richard Fain Urges Patience as...

Other restrictions include hotels operating at only 50 percent capacity, the number of people allowed in common areas at resorts being reduced, public beaches limiting hours and restaurants, tours and activities operating at 50 percent capacity.

Bars, nightclubs, gyms, theaters, museums, casinos, religious spaces and public areas will be restricted during the temporary coronavirus limitations, which debuted on January 16 and will be in place until at least January 31.

Puerto Vallarta Tourism also announced that it would offer reasonably priced COVID-19 tests at locations throughout the region to help international travelers heading back to the United States acquire the now mandatory negative test.

The new requirements go into effect on January 26 and apply to all passengers two years and older, as well as U.S. citizens returning to America. For those that previously tested positive, they must show documentation of recovery, with the airlines being responsible for verifying the negative test result or post-COVID paperwork.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Faanui Bay, as seen from beach on Bora Bora, French Polynesia

American's Most Coveted Future Travel Destinations

gallery icon Jamaica Travel: Breathtaking Beaches, Stunning Hotels and Great People

gallery icon 16 Underrated National Parks You Need to Visit

Bonaire Borders Reopen as International Flights Resume

Anguilla Tourist Board Launches Virtual Trade Show

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS