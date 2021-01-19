Puerto Vallarta Announces Changes to COVID-19 Recovery Plan
Officials in Puerto Vallarta announced updates to the region’s COVID-19 recovery plan.
According to Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, the region’s latest changes include a state-wide shelter in place mandate, but there are exceptions for Puerto Vallarta to ensure tourism operations can continue.
Other restrictions include hotels operating at only 50 percent capacity, the number of people allowed in common areas at resorts being reduced, public beaches limiting hours and restaurants, tours and activities operating at 50 percent capacity.
Bars, nightclubs, gyms, theaters, museums, casinos, religious spaces and public areas will be restricted during the temporary coronavirus limitations, which debuted on January 16 and will be in place until at least January 31.
Puerto Vallarta Tourism also announced that it would offer reasonably priced COVID-19 tests at locations throughout the region to help international travelers heading back to the United States acquire the now mandatory negative test.
The new requirements go into effect on January 26 and apply to all passengers two years and older, as well as U.S. citizens returning to America. For those that previously tested positive, they must show documentation of recovery, with the airlines being responsible for verifying the negative test result or post-COVID paperwork.
