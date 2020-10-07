Puerto Vallarta Leads COVID-19 Recovery With Highest Hotel Occupancies in Mexico
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Claudette Covey October 07, 2020
Puerto Vallarta has taken a leadership position in Mexico’s pandemic recovery, with the highest hotel occupancies of any other Mexican destination in August, said Mexico Daily News.
The data, which was derived from STR, a market data hotel industry provider, showed that Puerto Vallarta’s hotel occupancies rose to 33.9 percent, compared to 25.8 percent in Los Cabos and 25.4 percent in the Mexican Caribbean, which includes Cancun and Riviera Maya.
Falling behind the three destinations were Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, whose leisure business appears to be rebounding at a slower pace, according to STR data.
Puerto Vallarta, whose hotels and resorts began welcoming guests back in June, re-opened with stringent health safety protocols in place.
In July, more than 45 hotel of the destination’s began welcoming guests back, with maximum occupancies of 30 percent, the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board said, adding that most properties were expected to reopen by third quarter of this year.
In another sign of the destination’s recovery, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit kicked off the 16th annual Restaurant Week on Sept. 15, which runs through Oct. 10.
Eleven airlines resumed service to the Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport, which serves Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.
The majority of carriers increased both routes and frequencies, including AeroMexico, Volaris, TAR Aerolineas and Interjet Airlines, which unveiled a codeshare agreement with Aeromar, enabling to jointly market routes.
