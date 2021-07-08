Qatar To Open Over 100 New Hotels Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
Laurie Baratti July 08, 2021
As Qatar prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the Middle Eastern country is adding 105 new hotels and serviced apartments to its already extensive portfolio of guest properties.
The shared aim of these new and forthcoming hospitality properties is to broaden Qatar’s appeal to attract a range of world travelers while providing world-class guest experiences. This rapid sector growth is being backed by the Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC), in continuance of its mission to position the nation as a leading global destination.
One recent highlight has been the opening of the luxurious Banyan Tree Doha hotel, situated within the Doha Oasis project in the heart of Mushaireb. It’s an elegant urban sanctuary that boasts a sleek, ultramodern aesthetic, courtesy of renowned interior designer Jacques Garcia.
Its prime location with the capital city allows Banyan Tree Doha to offer guests direct access to a signature department store, an indoor experiential theme park and an exclusive cinema multiplex. The five-star hotel features 341 guest rooms, suites and residences and five opulent dining options, with all of its facilities and amenities contained within a splendid, circular architectural achievement.
The Banyan Tree Spa offers unsurpassed opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation, with signature services and amenities like the Rainforest Hydrotherapy facility that creates a sanctuary for the senses, featuring a vitality pool, complete with Jacuzzi; brine steam room; herbal sauna; and a unique rain walk. The spa is divided into separate spaces, designated for men and women, each equipped with single treatment rooms featuring heated beds.
Other upcoming hotel openings in 2021 include the five-star Accor property, Pullman Doha West Bay; The JW Marriott West Bay, with its eye-catching, towering exterior; and the Steigenberger Hotel, known for its exclusive brand of hospitality. Each of these hotels will contribute a unique amenity or guest experience to Qatar’s combined portfolio of 183 properties, which collectively offer nearly 32,000 guest rooms.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are continuing to expand our tourism offer to ensure guests enjoy the best of Qatari hospitality while being able to choose a hotel, resort or serviced apartment that accommodates to their budget and needs. These upcoming properties are part of our strategy to diversify our offering and broaden our appeal to visitors. We are pleased to expand our global tourism offer in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, and provide travelers with more options to experience the very best of Qatar.”
For more information, visit visitqatar.qa.
