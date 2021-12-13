Quintana Roo Governor Says Mexican State Safe for Tourists
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood December 13, 2021
The governor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said the popular tourism destination remains safe and secure for visitors despite a new warning from the United States government.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez announced the launch of a special security program that would launch additional security ahead of the typically busy winter holiday travel period.
Joaquin Gonzalez said authorities representing the police unit dubbed the Coordination Group for Quintana Roo’s Peace and Security have also launched a full investigation into a shooting at Playa Langosta in the Cancun Hotel Zone on December 7.
During a press conference, the Quintana Roo governor said a group of armed men arrived on the beach near the popular resort and began firing shots into the air before fleeing as police officers arrived on the scene.
Joaquin Gonzalez said no one was injured in the “isolated incident” and all of the state’s popular tourism hotspots remain open to visitors.
Due to a series of violent events, the U.S. Department of State announced last week it had updated its travel warning for the Quintana Roo due to crime. The update advises American tourists to “exercise increased caution when traveling” to popular destinations such as Cancun Playa del Carmen, Tulum and more.
The Quintana Roo governor said local police and officials are working together with the federal government to guarantee a safe environment for residents and visitors.
