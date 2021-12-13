Last updated: 09:07 AM ET, Mon December 13 2021

Quintana Roo Governor Says Mexican State Safe for Tourists

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood December 13, 2021

Playa del Carmen aerial view of the beautiful white sand beaches and blue turquoise water of the Caribbean ocean (Photo via HT-Pix / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (photo via HT-Pix/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The governor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said the popular tourism destination remains safe and secure for visitors despite a new warning from the United States government.

According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez announced the launch of a special security program that would launch additional security ahead of the typically busy winter holiday travel period.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Travel planning concept on map

Consumers’ Shifting Behavior Continues Reshaping Travel...

Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta’s Decision on Frequent Flier Miles an Awful Decision

Boats in Porto, Portugal

gallery icon Ideas For Where To Travel in 2022

American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Main Cabin Interior

American Airlines Forced to Trim 2022 International Flight...

Joaquin Gonzalez said authorities representing the police unit dubbed the Coordination Group for Quintana Roo’s Peace and Security have also launched a full investigation into a shooting at Playa Langosta in the Cancun Hotel Zone on December 7.

During a press conference, the Quintana Roo governor said a group of armed men arrived on the beach near the popular resort and began firing shots into the air before fleeing as police officers arrived on the scene.

Joaquin Gonzalez said no one was injured in the “isolated incident” and all of the state’s popular tourism hotspots remain open to visitors.

Due to a series of violent events, the U.S. Department of State announced last week it had updated its travel warning for the Quintana Roo due to crime. The update advises American tourists to “exercise increased caution when traveling” to popular destinations such as Cancun Playa del Carmen, Tulum and more.

The Quintana Roo governor said local police and officials are working together with the federal government to guarantee a safe environment for residents and visitors.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Montpelier, Vermont, USA autumn town skyline. (SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

12 of the Best US Small Towns To Visit This Winter

gallery icon Six Things To Look Forward To In The Caribbean in 2022

EU Admits Croatia Into the Border-Free Schengen Zone Cooperative

St. Kitts and Nevis Significantly Eases Travel Restrictions

US Virgin Islands Clarifies Entry Requirements for Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS