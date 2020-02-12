Quintana Roo Preparing for Arrival of Sargassum Seaweed
The Governor of Quintana Roo said the popular tourism region of Mexico is ready for the eventual arrival of sargassum seaweed to its beaches.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Governor Carlos Joaquin told local media that despite forecasts suggesting a significant decrease in the volume of sargassum that could reach Quintana Roo shores, they are preparing boats and barriers to stop any of the seaweed that does arrive.
The Secretariat of the Navy and other environmental agencies said that areas such as Cancun and Playa del Carmen would see a lower volume of sargassum when compared to the masses of seaweed that turned up in 2018 and 2019.
The vessels and sargassum containment barriers are part of Joaquin’s plan to combat the sargassum in 2020, with the additional boats being deployed to different destinations, including Xcalak, Mahahual, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos, Tulum and more.
Joaquin also said there would be more than 13,000 feet of barriers which will be placed in the most heavily affected regions, including around 5,900 feet in Mahahual and Xcalak.
Forecasts suggest the seaweed will begin arriving in April before moving back out to sea in the summer.
