Quintana Roo’s Tourist Security Battalion Keeping Region Safe
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 17, 2022
Travelers heading to Cancun and the Riviera Maya will notice officers representing the Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard continue to patrol the region to safeguard the public.
According to the Riviera Maya News, the state coordinator of the National Guard, Commissioner Alberto Roman Gonzalez Fernandez, said Quintana Roo visitors should feel safe while the security force maintains its presence at key locations throughout the region.
Commissioner Fernandez said National Guard soldiers are stationed in areas such as Isla Mujeres, Benito Juárez (Cancun), Puerto Morelos, Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen) and Tulum.
While on duty, the officers are tasked with “providing security through prevention and orientation actions, as well as the protection of the cultural, natural and tourist heritage that is concentrated in this region.”
“The Battalion carries out specific activities of attention to tourists, of social proximity, which is one of the main purposes of the National Guard,” Commissioner Fernandez told the Riviera Maya News. “That of preserving life, safeguarding the integrity and property of people.”
The Tourist Security Battalion is working to detect and prevent crimes against tourists and is working with government officials in Quintana Roo to participate in the reconstruction of peace and tranquility in the region.
In November, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin announced the new National Guard Tourist Security Battalion would consist of 1,445 troops and be tasked with ensuring safety and security in tourist hotspots in the wake of recent violence.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS