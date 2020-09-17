Quito Tourism Partnering with Expedia on Hotelier Incentives
Destination & Tourism Brian Major September 17, 2020
Quito Turismo is partnering with OTA Expedia Group on a marketing campaign that includes incentives for hoteliers in Ecuador’s capital and is aimed at increasing tourism to historic city.
Under the parties’ agreement, Expedia is providing Quito hoteliers with support and benefits via the OTA’s global post-pandemic recovery program beginning in October, including $250 million in promotional and marketing support to international hoteliers and $25 million to destinations, said Quito Turismo officials.
The partnership will “[allow] the city to be more attractive and competitive to the international traveler,” said Quito Turismo officials in a statement, as well as “boost the [tourism] industry and the economic recovery” of the tourism-reliant city.
The Expedia recovery program features “global initiatives to support industry recovery and accommodation support measures” intended to assist independent hotels and small chains in rebuilding their business following the global COVID-19 pandemic. Expedia will reinvest 25 percent of its 2019 compensation from hotel partners who sign up for the program in the OTA’s promotional and marketing bonuses.
In addition, Expedia will reduce the commissions it charges to hoteliers for all new bookings during the three-month program, regardless of length of stay, said company officials. Expedia Group will also extend payment terms for participating hoteliers’ bookings by 90 days.
Meanwhile, the partnership’s marketing campaign will target U.S. and Canadian travelers with “exclusive packages, special airline prices, plus engaging visual content to inspire consumers to plan and book their next trip to Quito.”
“Relaunching tourism will require an unprecedented level of public-private collaboration,” said Cyril Ranque, president of Expedia’s Travel Partners Group. “This aid package is the first step in a long journey we take to rebuild the global tourism ecosystem and make it more resilient, inclusive and sustainable.”
For more information on Ecuador
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS