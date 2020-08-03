Riviera Nayarit Continues to Keep Travelers Informed During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Codie Liermann August 03, 2020
When the travel industry was abruptly interrupted in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many destinations, hotels and cruise lines went silent as they figured out their next steps. The uncertainty surrounding the ever-evolving situation was enough to cause companies to hold off on many forms of marketing or communication.
However, Riviera Nayarit kept public relations top of mind during this time and faced the pandemic with an effective communication strategy for both travel advisors and their clients. Current and future travelers to this area continue to be well-informed of the protocols in place.
“The start of the quarantine did not mean our Communications and Public Relations efforts came to a stop, on the contrary: the crisis management was on par and the response was immediate,” said Marc Murphy, Managing Director of the Riviera Nayarit.
The destination stayed in front of its travel industry partners by first sharing a message of hope. Riviera Nayarit continued by being transparent about its economic recovery plan and best practices guide and further shared how the area’s new normal is looking.
The Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) acted quickly at the end of March, replacing its promotional trips with a large virtual agenda—still training more than four thousand travel advisors, meeting and wedding planners and the general public.
The shift to the virtual promotion strategy assists in maintaining communication with tourism industry partners and keeping the destination top of mind. From sharing new attractions to highlighting boutique, luxury hotels, the destination has captured the interest of several future travelers.
Beginning in April and going all throughout the summer months thus far, the Sales and Marketing Office of the CVB has successfully put on webinars, virtual seminars and training sessions for travel agents and other partners, with topics adapting throughout the different stages of the health emergency.
On the Riviera Nayarit’s homepage, travel advisors and other partners can easily access the “COVID-19 Travel & Health Advisory,” which is constantly being updated to keep current and future travelers informed.
Whether travel advisors have clients ready to travel to Mexico’s Pacific Treasure now or it’s on the radar for a future vacation, they can rest assured the destination will always continue providing the latest updates needed for a safe and well-informed trip.
