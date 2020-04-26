Riviera Nayarit Strives for Environmental Protection and Wildlife Conservation
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Codie Liermann April 26, 2020
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a major effect on the travel industry, including airlines, hotels and resorts, tour operators and destinations, among other sectors.
Despite all the hardship going on, Riviera Nayarit is choosing to find the silver lining in this situation. In honor of the recent 50th anniversary of Earth Day, that optimism is for the planet.
Riviera Nayarit is choosing to take note of the positive environmental impact happening in this destination, including an increasing presence of various animal species.
For example, bioluminescence is a reaction that happens from organisms such as mollusks, bacteria and fish, and this is being seen brightly in the destination. The beach closures have lessened the human activity and allowed for illuminated beaches in Bucerias.
In addition, a herd of adult peccaries was recently seen near a hotel in Punta de Mita. Often referred to as Mexican musk hogs or wild boars, it’s rare for humans to see them, especially near a resort area.
Whales have also been seen recently in the Bahia de Banderas. Whale watching season usually wraps up towards the end of March each year, but the closed marinas and lack of boats in the bay may have something to do with them sticking around a bit longer.
The Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area is a destination that implements environmental protection and wildlife conservation programs throughout the year, and it is extra special to be able to see the enhanced benefits of these initiatives during this time.
From rigorous environmental protection requirements for all construction projects to working closely with EarthCheck, this destination continues to strive for sustainable development throughout the region.
Even though the area is enduring challenges like everywhere else, it's choosing to find the light in a dark situation. In order to keep everyone informed regarding the COVID-19 impact, updates are available each day and can be found at www.RivieraNayarit.com.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Codie Liermann
Venetian Gondoliers Are Delivering Groceries to Elderly Residents
Hawaii Considering GPS Trackers to Enforce COVID-19 Quarantine Order
Thailand Launches ‘From Thailand With Love’ Campaign, Partners With Thai Restaurants Throughout the Northeast
Stunning Movie Locations That Forever Fuel Our Love for Travel
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS