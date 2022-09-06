Last updated: 05:43 PM ET, Tue September 06 2022

Saint Lucia Eliminates Pre-Testing Protocols

Rich Thomaselli September 06, 2022

View of the famous Piton mountains in St Lucia (photo via dani3315 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Another destination is dropping its pandemic-related requirements for international visitors.

Government officials on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia announced Monday that the COVID-19 pre-testing and vaccination requirement for entry to Saint Lucia has been removed.

In an emailed statement from the Saint Lucia Ministry of Health, officials confirmed the removal of testing and vaccination requirements.

“This means that the testing and vaccination requirements for entry into Saint Lucia are no longer necessary. All arriving passengers must download, print and complete a health screening form for arrival into Saint Lucia,” the Ministry of Health said.

The physical distance and mass crowd limitation protocols have also been removed. The capacity restriction on public transportation has been removed but mask-wearing is required. The hand sanitation and temperature checks on entry of business establishments are optional and at the discretion of the service provider. Business establishments reserve the right to implement public health measures as required.

In addition, the wearing of face masks is optional but remains highly recommended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Saint Lucia joins a host of other island destinations that have begun to ease its restrictions and protocols as tourism roads back to life.

