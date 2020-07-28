Saint Lucia Reinforces Travel Protocols
Saint Lucia, which began reopening its tourism borders on June 4 and welcomed its first commercial flight on July 9, is reiterating its mandatory travel protocol messaging and has unveiled a video designed to showcase the realities of the visitor experience.
Both visitors and returning locals must visit the St. Lucia Tourism website to obtain the pre-arrival registration forms access a checklist of information on mandatory protocols. All safety protocols introduced during the island’s first reopening phase remain in place, including airport screening, mandatory testing and quarantine of any symptomatic passengers.
Visitors must also complete a pre-arrival form, including booking information on a COVID-19 certified hotel and proof of negative test COVID-19 taken seven days prior to arrival. Rapid tests will not be accepted upon arrival, the website said.
International visitors are limited to staying at one COVID-19 certified hotel per visit. Certified hotels include Anse Chastanet, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Ladera Resort, Jade Mountain, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Serenity at Coconut Bay and Stonefield Resort Villas and Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort.
Other certified properties include Marigot Bay Resort, Spa and Marina, and Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, both of which are scheduled to open in October.
In other developments, St. Lucia’s new video provides travelers with a step-by-step view of the experience, including airport arrival and Phase One guidelines.
The video also includes interviews with hotel guests, who provide “feedback on visiting Saint Lucia during this time,” tourism officials said.
Other elements of the video include a look onsite hotel and resort experiences and water-based activities.
In mid-June, Saint Lucia debuted a new tourism marketing campaign, designed to welcome both new and repeat visitors to its shores.
The campaign launched with the “She is Saint Lucia... Let Her Inspire You” video, featuring features breathtaking images of the Piton Mountains, beaches and rainforest.
