Saint Lucia Welcomes First Commercial Flight Since Reopening Its Borders

PHOTO: First flight prize winners in Saint Lucia. (photo via Saint Lucia Tourism Board)

Saint Lucia welcomed American Airlines Flight 2295 from the Miami International Airport on July 9, which was the first commercial flight into the Hewanorra International Airport since the destination reopened its borders on June 4.

With a full roster of health and safety protocols in place at the airport, the plane landed to the backdrop of Steel Pan music and a welcome from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the Ministry of Tourism, Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority and the Ministry of Health.

“As our government and health officials work together on protocols that provide the safest experience possible for visitors and local residents, the arrival of the American Airlines flight from Miami is a symbolic step for the successful safe reopening of Saint Lucia’s tourism industry,” said Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee.

In the next several weeks, Delta is scheduled to begin operating flights to St. Lucia from Atlanta and JetBlue from New York-JFK.

Passengers made their way through a nurses station for screening before entering customs and immigration. COVID-19 certified taxis provided transportation to certified hotels.

Arrivals received gift bags with chocolates, cocoa tea ingredients with a recipe, hand sanitizer, flip-flops, water bottles and What You Need To Know guides.

Additionally, a complimentary trip will be awarded to a passenger from each airline’s first arriving flight, which will include airfare for two and accommodations at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, Stonefield Villa Resort, Sugar Beach - A Viceroy Resort or Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort.

The trips are redeemable in 2021.

