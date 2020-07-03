Saint Lucia to Introduce New Travel Protocols
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 03, 2020
Saint Lucia, which reopened for international travel last month, will update its travel protocols beginning July 9, including requiring COVID-19 testing for some visitors.
Starting next week, arrivals will be required to obtain a negative PCR (Polymerized Chain Reaction) or nasal swab test within seven days of travel unless they are traveling from countries in the government's designated travel bubble, which includes destinations with zero or a low instance of COVID-19 cases.
The bubble does not include the United States but comprises Antigua, Barbuda, Aruba, Anguilla, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Monsterrat, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos. Visitors from those places will be exempt from testing.
What's more, arrivals with a travel history from any of the aforementioned destinations within the last 14 days will also be exempt from quarantine.
Nonetheless, all visitors and returning citizens will be required to complete a pre-arrival registration form in advance and undergo screening, including temperature checks, upon arrival at the airport. Symptomatic visitors will be isolated and tested.
Visitors with proof of a negative PCR test will be exempt from on-island testing, however, passengers arriving from outside of the travel bubble without proof of a negative result will be subject to immediate isolation and COVID-19 testing at their own cost.
Saint Lucia's mandatory pre-testing policy will be reviewed after 30 days.
Visitors to the island are still required to wear face masks during on-island transportation and when in public places.
Visit stlucia.org/covid-19 for the latest updates on Saint Lucia's COVID-19 response, all protocols and details of requirements prior to entry.
