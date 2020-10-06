Saint Lucia Unveils Winter Video Campaign
The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority debuted a winter video campaign designed to put the spotlight on the destination’s myriad experiential offerings, including new attractions and activities.
The video – which will be used in digital marketing, television advertising and social media – is the second in the ‘She is Saint Lucia...Let Her Inspire You’ series and showcases the tourism authority’s COVID-certified experiences, including mud baths at the Sulphur Springs, horseback riding excursions and diving and other water-based activities.
Other COVID-certified attractions and activities include Diamond Waterfalls & Botanical Garden, the Gros Piton Trail and ziplining with Rainforest Adventures.
Balenbouche Estate, a former 18th-century sugar plantation whose reopening date has yet to be announced; and Toraille Falls, which is set to reopen in December 2020, will also join the roster of COVID-certified attractions.
The destination, which began reopening its tourism borders on June 4 and welcomed its first commercial flight on July 9, has instituted rigorous health and safety protocols. Currently, it features one of the lowest COVID-19 rates in the Caribbean – with no active cases, tourism officials said.
“We have been heartened and humbled with the positive response to reopening our borders again to visitors. To date, we have welcomed more than 6,000 holidaymakers, who have been kept safe and had a wonderful time,” said Saint Lucia Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee. “Now it’s time to build on that and inspire travelers by reminding them of the unique experiences that our beautiful island has to offer once more. We continue to diligently work to support our local citizens and our tourism partners and look forward to the season ahead.”
