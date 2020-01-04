Last updated: 10:15 AM ET, Sat January 04 2020

Saudi Arabia Expands Visa Policy to Make Visiting Easier

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 04, 2020

Aerial view of Riyadh downtown on February 29, 2016 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
PHOTO: Aerial view of downtown Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (photo via swisshippo/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Saudi Arabian officials announced Saturday the country has expanded its visa policy to make it easier for travelers to visit.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH) revealed travelers with existing country visas from the United Kingdom, the United States and the Schengen area would be able to obtain visitor visas to Saudi Arabia at airport arrivals regardless of their citizenship.

To be eligible for the new regulations, travelers must have previously used the visa to travel to at least one of the approved countries before entering Saudi Arabia. The nation initially launched its historic visa program in September.

Saudi Arabia currently permits travelers from 49 countries to apply for a visa, which allows visitors to spend 90 days a year in the country.

The changes to the visa policies are the latest steps taken by Saudi Arabia to expand its tourism industry. The Middle Eastern nation announced in September it had opened its doors to international visitors for the first time.

The change was part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy and is expected to result in 100 million international and domestic visits a year by 2030. TravelPulse broke down what travelers should expect when visiting the nation.

In August, officials also announced Six Flags Qiddiya would be built as part of developer Qiddiya Investment Company’s plan to construct a new city outside Riyadh. The theme park is expected to open to the public in 2023.

