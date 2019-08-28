First Saudi Arabian Theme Park to Build the World's Longest, Tallest and Fastest Roller Coaster
During a ceremony to unveil the design of Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia, theme park officials revealed the facility would house several record-breaking rides, including the world's longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster.
According to The National, Six Flags Qiddiya will be built as part of developer Qiddiya Investment Company’s plan to construct a new city outside Riyadh. The theme park is expected to open to the public in 2023.
In addition to the Falcon’s Flight roller coaster being dubbed the longest, tallest and fastest coaster in the world, theme park officials also revealed the Sirocco Tower would become the world’s tallest drop-tower ride when completed.
While Six Flags Qiddiya say the attractions will break multiple records, exact details about height, speed and distance were not revealed.
“Our vision is to make Six Flags Qiddiya a theme park that delivers all the thrills and excitement that audiences from all over the world have come to expect from the Six Flags brand, and to elevate those experiences with authentic themes connected to the location,” Qiddiya CEO Michael Reininger told The National.
In total, the first theme park in Saudi Arabia will feature 28 rides and attractions across the six lands, dubbed The City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune and Grand Exposition.
In addition to the theme park, the Qiddiya entertainment development will also include motorsport facilities and a safari park.
