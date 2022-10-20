Secret Places to Relax in the Caribbean
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes October 20, 2022
The Caribbean hides extraordinary places for travelers in search of harmony, relaxation, and wellness, in an extraordinary natural environment and with world-class spas to reconnect the body and mind. These are some of the most recommended destinations to find peace in an environment of tranquility, extraordinary gastronomy, and the best services for visitors.
St. Martin
Known as the Friendly Island, this extraordinary destination of the French Caribbean boasts lush nature, unspoiled landscape, and beautiful beaches where visitors can enjoy incredible experiences to disconnect from the noise of big cities and relax with great spas and all kinds of watersports, plus rich gastronomy that includes traditional dishes served in more than 500 restaurants.
St. Martin has 37 beaches including Orient Bay, the largest and most popular, where travelers enjoy a great day of jet-skiing and kitesurfing. Another one is Petites Cayes, an extraordinary natural reserve where visitors enjoy the most impressive biodiversity.
Other unmissable spots are Long Bay Beach, a spectacular site to enjoy sunsets, and Plum Bay, the best place to practice diving and snorkeling. In Grand Case, visitors have the opportunity to sample the dishes of the great gastronomy of the island, and for those looking for some romance, there are plenty of places such as Lover's Beach, the smallest beach on the island; Happy Bay, a paradise full of coconut palms; Anse Marcel, where couples enjoy beautiful views and a large shopping area. In addition, Pinel Island is a perfect place for those traveling with children due to its areas with shallow water.
For those looking for relaxation of mind and body, St Martin has an extensive range of spa options offering tailor-made treatments with natural ingredients, body and tissue massages, hot stone massages, and even couple massages, among many others.
Aruba
Oranjestad, the capital of Aruba, is an ideal place to rest and enjoy culture, history, nature, and extraordinary spas to find harmony between body and soul. Walking around the city is a very rewarding experience due to the tranquility of its streets, clean air, and ideal weather for most of the year. For those who like history, it is highly recommended to visit Fort Zoutman, which is the oldest building on the island, in addition to the Historical Museum and the Archeological Museum which displays important findings of Aruban culture.
World-class spas can be found in and around Oranjestad for travelers to relax with holistic experiences led by qualified therapists and an extensive array of body and mind-serving services, such as facials with creams and oils made from fruits and herbs, citrus-C exfoliation, massages, manicure, and pedicure. Many of these places offer treatments based on green tea, coconut oil, and roses, to name a few. The environments of these places invite disconnection with the help of aromatherapy and experiences such as hot stone, among others.
To relax practicing watersports, Aruba has 70 square miles of extension to have fun in places like Andicuri Beach, Dos Playa, Eagle Beach, Arashi Beach, Baby Beach, Boca Catalina, Boca Prins, and Druif Beach, among others. In this extensive menu of white sandy beaches and crystal clear water, visitors can enjoy surfing, spectacular views of coral-stone cliffs, and dunes, cruises in a catamaran, diving, snorkeling, and extraordinary dining.
Grenada
Granada has one of the best places to relax and enjoy nature in an atmosphere of exclusivity and absolute privacy. Considered one of the gems of the Caribbean, Calivigny Island is one of the most exclusive paradises in the region, with world-class accommodation and great luxury amid lush vegetation. Ideal for those who want to escape to a quiet place and relax in the best atmosphere of tranquility.
This extraordinary destination has high-quality services with personal trainers for nautical activities such as diving, surfing, and sailing, among others. It is ideal for those who seek relaxation and tranquility because of the large number of tropical gardens that are distributed throughout the island, beaches of white sand and bright sun, pools with world-class services, indoor and outdoor spas with rejuvenating skin treatments, full-body massages, experiences of body and mind connection, as well as tailor-made and healing therapies.
Also for those looking for a wellness holiday, Calivigny Island is a paradise where they can recover the balance desired, with fresh juices during the morning, as well as yoga to enjoy the sunrise and the sea breeze. In addition, fitness routines are offered by accredited experts who carry out programs outdoors or indoors including pilates, weight lifting, and cardiovascular exercises.
Jamaica
Negril is one of the most popular places on this fun island. Here visitors not only enjoy all watersports but also find the mind-body balance in extraordinary places designed to return home new and rejuvenated.
The experiences in the spas of Negril encompass a wide range of activities that are enjoyed in an environment of extraordinary biodiversity that allows visitors to spend hours of tranquility and relaxation. These spaces offer holistic experiences focused on well-being, health, and happiness, in facilities surrounded by extraordinary tropical gardens where tourists enjoy a wide range of massages and beauty therapies specially designed for singles and couples. Jamaica's spas are overseen and led by consultants experienced in the world's most advanced treatment techniques with exclusive products and modern equipment. In addition, those who love watersports can enjoy the crystal clear waters of Seven Mile Beach which are perfect for scuba diving and snorkeling, as well as paddleboarding or catamaran sailing along the wonderful coral reefs.
Adventurers in Negril find tours to waterfalls, mineral baths, and sites to enjoy jungle canopy zip-lining, parasailing, glass-bottom boating, and many other experiences. All this is in places like Kool Runnings Water Park, Appleton Estate, Black River Safari, and Blue Hole Mineral Spring, among others.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS