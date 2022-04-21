Spain Relaxes Indoor Mask Mandate
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 21, 2022
After 700 days of a nation-wide indoor mask mandate, Spain took a step towards normalcy once again by making masking indoors obligatory, not required.
This, of course, does not extend to public transportation, like buses or airplanes, though it does extend now to airports, bus terminals and stations, as well as in hospitals and nursing homes.
According to the Associated Press, the end to the indoor mask mandate was announced on Tuesday, April 19 and went into effect on Wednesday, April 20. Though the country has reported a 92 percent vaccination rate for everyone over 12 years of age, many, according to AP, could be seen wearing their masks in large cities such as Barcelona.
“The mask without doubt has been one of the most identifiable measures over the past two years and it will no longer be obligatory,” Health Minister Carolina Darias said Tuesday. “They will continue to be with us as an element of protection, particularly for the most vulnerable.”
This comes after the country has just finished celebrating its Holy Week celebrations after two years without them due to the pandemic. The week-long, or sometimes even weeks-long, celebrations are considered to be one of the country’s biggest holidays. One city in particular, Valencia, celebrated its Holy Week for the first time in three years, marking what the country hopes to be a turning point towards the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spain was the first country in the European Union back in late March to end the testing and quarantine requirements for people suspected of having COVID-19; though travelers still must provide proof of vaccination to enter Spain, they are no longer required to test unless they are children over the age of twelve and are unvaccinated.
For information on current entry requirements for travel to Spain or elsewhere, please visit our country-by-country guide:
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
Argentina’s World-Class Ski Resorts Attract Winter Sports Enthusiasts
For more information on Spain
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS