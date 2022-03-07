Spring Break Bookings Are Soaring
Donald Wood March 07, 2022
A new study found that spring break bookings for 2022 have increased by a staggering 134 percent over 2021 totals.
According to data from travel insurance provider Allianz Partners, Americans are planning trips to warm-weather destinations, with 81 of respondents taking spring break trips traveling within the continental United States this year.
In terms of domestic destinations popular with travelers this spring, the survey found that Orlando was the most popular for the sixth year in a row, followed by Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale.
New York City, Miami, Fort Myers, Salt Lake City and Tampa round out Allianz’s Top 10 U.S. spring break destinations in order.
“Americans are planning their revenge travel trips for the 2022 Spring Break season as travel roars back into action,” Allianz Partners USA director of marketing and communications Daniel Durazo said.
“Our survey results validate the appeal of lively city adventures in New York City, beach and adventure in Florida and the southwest, while long-favored international locales like Mexico and the Caribbean are poised to welcome travelers longing for a memorable escape,” Durazo continued.
While international travel is still down due to entry restrictions and inconsistent mandates, demand is rising. The top three international destinations on the Allianz list are in Mexico, including Cancun, San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta.
Other destinations around the world popular with travelers this spring include Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Aruba; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Nassau, Bahamas; London, England; and more.
