The Best Spring Break Destination in Every State
Destination & Tourism Scott Hartbeck March 05, 2022
Top 2022 Spring Break Travel Destinations
After a long cold winter full of storms and stressful weeks inside the classroom—or in front of the computer screen—it's finally time for the two most beloved words for students of all ages and their parents: spring break. Instead of studying, it's time to blow off some steam, see a new part of the country and just let loose for a week or so. After a couple of strange seasons, Spring Break 2022 promises to be one of the best ones yet with the best spring break destinations around the country rolling out the red carpet to welcome travelers back and take their minds off the normal routine for a while.
Whether you're opting to have some fun in the snow or are sticking to the classic "sun, sand and tan" spring break trip, you're sure to find some inspiration for a 2022 spring break destination in the following slideshow.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Scott Hartbeck
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS