St. Kitts and Nevis to Reopen Borders for Tourism on October 31
October 01, 2020
St. Kitts and Nevis will reopen its borders for tourism beginning October 31, 2020.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has deemed the Caribbean destination's COVID-19 risk as very low. The dual-island nation has reported only 19 cases of coronavirus with no community spread and no deaths.
Upon this month's reopening, eligible visitors will need to submit a negative RT-PCR test result taken 72 hours prior to arrival and will be subjected to advanced screening upon entry as well as a quarantine period of 14 days.
"We have been working diligently to prepare for this reopening to ensure that we are ready to welcome travelers by training and certifying local businesses and individuals in the health and safety protocols they are required to meet and be certified in to be permitted to operate," Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, said in a statement accompanying Thursday's announcement.
"This is particularly important as we encourage visitors to explore our islands beyond their hotels to experience what makes us a unique, authentic and quintessential Caribbean experience."
Tourism industry businesses must undergo "Travel Approved" training to receive the Travel Approved Certification and Seal, which is designed to reassure visitors that enhanced health and safety protocols are in effect and being prioritized.
"The genuinely friendly people of St. Kitts and Nevis are a key component of our tourism product, so the protocols we have established aim to provide for their safety in interacting with visitors as well as visitors' safety in interacting with our people," added Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Aviation. "It is critical to travelers' perceptions of St. Kitts and Nevis as a safe and desirable destination of choice as well as to citizens and residents own safety in embracing their return."
Visit stkittstourism.kn for more information and the latest updates on travel requirements and protocols for visitors.
