St. Kitts & Nevis Announces Reopening Date, Visitors Must Present Negative COVID-19 Test
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 11, 2020
St. Kitts & Nevis visitors will reopen its borders to commercial air traffic in October and require visitors to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival in the dual-island federation, said Timothy Harris, the country’s prime minister.
Visitors will also be required to quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days, after which they will take another RT-PCR test. The traveler will be released from quarantine once a negative test result is received.
Hotel capacity in the Federation is returning, said Harris. The Park Hyatt's Fisherman's Village reopened on August 7 and The Royal St. Kitts Hotel is also open, operating with reduced capacity. The St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Park Hyatt St. Kitts will reopen in October and the Koi, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel will reopen in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Four Seasons Resort Nevis will “soon announce reopening plans,” Harris said.
Under the government’s phased approach to resume social and economic activities, the tourism agencies have implemented a “Travel Approved” training regimen for the tourism operators, covering “the required health and safety protocols” for all industry sectors said officials in a statement.
The program requires hotels to apply for a certificate of compliance from the Ministry of Tourism for from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority or the Nevis Tourism Authority after completing the training. Hotels and other businesses that meet established standards will receive a Travel Approved certification and seal.
The agencies also announced improvements to the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport to minimize interaction with immigration and customs officers. St. Kitts & Nevis borders remain closed to commercial traffic; no reopening date has been announced.
All individuals will be required to wear masks in public; violators will be subject to a $185 fine. Refusal of the ticket or failure to pay the penalty within 10 days will result in liability for a fine of up to EC $1,850 or a term of up to six months' imprisonment.
Established local protocols also include social distancing and handwashing. As of August 8, the Federation reported 17 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with no deaths to date. Thirty-six people are currently quarantined in a government facility and 1 person is in isolation and recovering.
St. Kitts & Nevis has “one of the highest testing rates in CARICOM and the Eastern Caribbean,” officials said.
