St. Lucia’s Winter Promo Offers Huge Discounts on Resorts and Attractions
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti January 15, 2021
The idyllic Caribbean island of St. Lucia has launched a new promotion encouraging folks to escape 2021’s winter weather (and pandemic fatigue) with savings of up to 70 percent at more than two dozen COVID-certified hotels, resorts and villas. Promotional pricing is good on trips booked by the final day of winter, March 20.
Presently, 40 properties ranging from family-friendly hotels to luxurious private villas are participating in the St. Lucia Tourism Authority’s aptly-named ‘It’s Time for St. Lucia’ campaign, providing a percentage off of their accommodations; plus, value-added amenities, such as resort credits, spa treatments, dining perks, activities and flexible cancellation policies on guest bookings.
Well-known participating resorts include Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa; Harbor Club St. Lucia, Curio Collection by Hilton; Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa; Mystique St. Lucia by Royalton; Sandals Grande St. Lucian; Sandals Regency La Toc; and Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort.
And, it isn’t just accommodations that are taking part in the promotion. There are discounts available at attractions, restaurants and activities all around the island, including sailing excursions, scuba diving, waterpark visits, horseback riding, ATV-ing and ziplining through the rainforest. You can also experience exciting outdoor trails and nature parks, exquisite botanical gardens, guided cultural tours and unwind with a soak in the famed Sulphur Springs mud baths, all at reduced prices.
To comply with St. Lucia’s entry requirements, international travelers (ages five and over) will need to provide documented evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within seven days of travel. They’ll also need to complete a pre-arrival Travel Registration Form seven days or more prior to travel, and undergo screening, including temperature checks, upon their arrival.
During their stay, visitors must comply with St. Lucia’s COVID-19 regulations, which include staying only at state-approved, COVID-certified accommodations, and using only certified tour operators when booking their tours and excursions. As is standard practice on the island, travelers must wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines while in public.
St. Lucia is also prepared with COVID-testing capabilities for travelers returning to the U.S., which is a good thing since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced that all travelers entering the U.S. will need to provide negative test results. COVID-19 testing for U.S. reentry must be taken within 72 hours of travel, and is available at select hotels and testing centers on the island, with test prices varying depending on the location and test type. St. Lucia has 18 hotels, resorts and villas that actually offer their guests complimentary rapid testing, for extra peace of mind.
