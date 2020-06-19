Statue Cruises Relaunches New York City Harbor Sailings
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 19, 2020
Visitors to New York City will once again be able to take in some of the destination’s most iconic attractions, as Statue Cruises re-launches its 60-minute harbor tours.
The tours, which sail past the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and Brooklyn Bridge, will operate four times a day out of the Battery Park in lower Manhattan at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Statue Cruises will require passengers and crew to wear face masks and will reduce guest capacity by 50 percent.
The company said it is following the guidance of local, state and federal officials and instituting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention best practices. It is adhering to stringent cleaning protocols and offering a contactless payment option.
“As we head into the heart of the summer season, Statue Cruises is committed to providing these harbor tours with the safety of our crew and guests as our highest priority,” said Mike Burke, vice president and chief operating officer of Statue Cruises. “We look forward to welcoming New Yorkers and friends of New Yorkers back on board to enjoy the sights and sounds of New York’s historic waterfront.”
Tickets are $26 for adults, $19 for seniors and $14 children. Kids under three sail for free. The company is recommending that visitors purchase tickets in advance through the Statue Cruises website.
