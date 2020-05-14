Last updated: 10:47 AM ET, Thu May 14 2020

Survey Finds Some Americans Willing to Travel Right Now

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 14, 2020

Cruise ships docked in Nassau, Bahamas
PHOTO: Cruise ships docked in Nassau, Bahamas. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

A new “Back-to-Normal” survey found that many Americans would be willing to engage in travel right now and the numbers continue to grow.

According to market research firm Sports and Leisure Research Group, an astounding 58 percent of the survey respondents who took a cruise within the past 12 months would be willing to sail again immediately.

In addition, the data found that 47 percent of Americans surveyed would stay at a hotel, 46 percent would visit a casino and 43 percent would fly commercially. Another 48 percent of respondents would attend a live sporting event.

“Looking at our tracking data, we seem to be reaching an inflection point among leisure customers, sports fans and travelers,” Sports and Leisure Research Group President Jon Last said in a statement. “There are just as many people concerned about the macroeconomic situation as there are those concerned about the public health crisis.”

The survey compared the willingness of Americans to engage in various travel and leisure activities right now as compared to the weeks following the 9/11 attacks and during the Great Recession.

For example, while around 50 percent of people surveyed in late September 2001 said they would take a trip of over 500 miles, only 35 percent strongly agreed in the first poll conducted on April 1.

On Thursday, AAA Travel announced it would not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in 20 years as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.

